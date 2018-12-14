Whether you’ve been surfing four decades or four months, once you grab that surfboard, paddle out into the Gulf and slide down a wave face, you’re connected to an eclectic and inspiring group of people.
Surfers share a bond, a salty glue that is tied to generations past and those yet to come. Surfing’s arc of history spans from the early Peruvians and Hawaiians to the present-day crop of rippers charging on the North Shore this week. As a surfer, you contribute to that legacy, to the culture that makes surfing so special.
In my mind, few places embody the surfing spirit more than the local surf shop. Long before Amazon and the advent of online businesses, there was the shop selling everything a surfer needed to stay stoked: surfboards, wetsuits, wax, clothing, videos and travel guides for distant locales.
The local surf shop is a rare gem, a place where surfers congregate to share stories, swap ideas about surfboard design or learn more about distant surf breaks they’d one day like to sample. It’s as much a place to truly take in and mill about than to simply shop for goods.
For me, few people have done more to foster and support surfing in my life than James Fulbright. He and his wife, Debbie, just marked 33 years in business as the proprietors of Strictly Hardcore Surf Specialties here on the island. The shop’s founding just happened to coincide with the exact year I started riding waves. I remember so many days venturing to the garage below the Fulbright’s residence to find James behind the counter dispensing wisdom and spreading the gospel of surfing to anyone who’d listen.
The surf teams he sponsored in the '80s and '90s were legendary and considered some of the most dominant ever to compete in Texas, as they featured many of the best surfers Galveston has ever produced.
His shop was — and still is — a magical and sometimes mystical place for the surfers who matured along with it. Venturing inside today is like walking into a Galveston surfing history museum. The smell of wax, the photos and newspaper clippings attached to the walls and the vintage surfboards hanging from the ceiling give it an air of nostalgia mixed in among the high-performance boards and state-of-the-art wetsuits.
James has done a lot for Texas wave-riders beyond running a shop. He’s an accomplished surfboard shaper and has captained a charter service for surfers from across the globe who want to ride the waves created by the tankers traveling up and down Galveston Bay.
But to me, no matter how far afield I travel and how many waves I ride, my surfing roots will always begin in James’ garage on 37th Street. There are likely hundreds — if not thousands — of other surfers in our region who can say the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.