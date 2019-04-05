It’s still early, but this spring has been pretty much a bust surf-wise so far for us here on the upper Texas coast.
This time of year is typically pretty robust in terms of the number and quality of swells that arrive on our local beaches. Thankfully, the flat pattern has lifted and there are waves forecasted for this weekend and a bit beyond.
Unfortunately, the waves aren’t expected to be good enough for the Texas Gulf Surfing Association to hold its Galveston Open contest, which on Friday was postponed again. Once the contest does happen, the two-day event will feature the state’s top competitors battling it out at a venue to be determined along the seawall. Check out the TGSA’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/texasgulfsurfingassociation/ for the latest news about a future contest date and location.
In terms of the wave forecast for the next seven days, it appears that Galveston will finally have a run of swell. According to online wave forecasting tools Magic Seaweed (www.magicseaweed) and SwellInfo (www.swellinfo.com), we can expect surf at least in the waist-high range through Tuesday of next week. There’s even a chance of pretty epic conditions on Monday, with a decent swell and light offshore winds expected to cross the coast that morning. Crossing my fingers.
Aside from a lack of rideable waves, one of the other oddball things about this spring has been the water temperature. The beach water has been downright chilly for this time of year, hovering in the upper 50s and low 60s now for weeks on end.
At the Galveston Island Pleasure Pier, water temperatures had warmed up to 64 degrees on Friday. But that’s still pretty cold for early April, as we’re typically in the 70s by now. With the forecast high air temperatures in the 70s next week, hopefully the water will continue slowly heating up.
I don’t know about you but I’m pretty tired of wearing neoprene this late into the year.
MARK YOUR CALENDARS FOR LA IZQUIERDA
I’ve mentioned it here briefly already but here’s a reminder that the second La Izquierda Surf and Music Festival is on track to take place Saturday, May 11 at the 91st Street Fishing Pier.
The event, which features a surf contest, live music and craft beer, is a fundraiser for the Surfrider Foundation. You can check out details on the festival website at https://laizquierdafest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.