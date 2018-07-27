Once you’re surrounded by it and play in it, the water’s allure is addictive.
With water covering more than 70 percent of the Earth’s surface and comprising more than 60 percent of an adult human body, it’s little wonder that our most precious liquid has a calming and soothing effect for many of us. It’s truly a cosmic force.
The sound of waters lapping on our shores, and the warmth that embraces us on a summer swim keep us vital, healthy and connected to the universe and one another.
For surfers, water is our blood, the lifeforce that brings us happiness, positivity and feelings of contentedness. Gliding atop the ocean’s surface on a ripple of energy pulsing through the vastness is intoxicating, an elixir that keeps its adherents coming back again and again to experience its raw, beautiful force.
But even when there’s little wind to ruffle the water’s surface and send us swell, water is a salve from the travails of a busy week and an overall hectic life.
Our forecast shows there’s not much in the way of surf — as a third week of summer flatness grips our upper coast — and that makes it hard at times to remember how fortunate we are to live on the coast.
Still, it’s important to keep in mind that this is but a season. Soon enough there will be the strong onshore winds that precede the first of autumn’s cool fronts, creating waves along our little stretch of coast.
In the meantime, take a few minutes — whether atop a kayak, a standup paddle board or just in your bathing suit — to frolic in the flatness. Even a few minutes in the ocean can make all the difference in the world in your outlook on life, and your ability to realize that everything is changing around us.
What a great lesson water can impart if only we stop to listen.
TGSA GROM ROUNDUP SET FOR AUG. 11
If you’d like to introduce your little ones to surfing, the Texas Gulf Surfing Association Grom Roundups are a great opportunity to do it.
The Galveston event, which begins at 8 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 11, at Galveston Island State Park, familiarizes kids with the sport of surfing and provides them with a chance to surf in a no-pressure competition scenario. The first 36 groms who register will get a T-shirt and an award.
If you can’t make the Galveston event, a second Grom Roundup planned for the following weekend — Saturday, Aug. 18 — at Horace Caldwell Pier in Port Aransas.
For more information, head to www.surftgsa.org.
