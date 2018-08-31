A much-heralded documentary film that shines a spotlight on the triumphant but tumultuous life and tragic death of professional surfing icon Andy Irons is headed for Galveston.
“Andy Irons: Kissed by God” will be screened at Galveston Island Brewing, 8423 Stewart Road, on Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. All proceeds from the Galveston premiere, which follows the film’s release earlier this year at theaters in Houston and nationwide, will benefit the Texas Gulf Surfing Association, the sanctioning body of competitive surfing in the Lone Star State.
The film opened to rave reviews on its initial release. It features the story of Irons, a three-time world champion from Hawaii, from the viewpoint of those who knew him best: his family, friends and fellow competitors, including his fiercest rival 11-time world champion Kelly Slater.
Irons, who died in 2010 in a Dallas hotel room, was a larger-than-life figure for many years both for his unrelenting prowess in the water and for his colorful personality. His struggle with opioid addiction and bipolar disorder was a poorly kept secret within the surf industry and the film explores this dynamic through footage of Irons interspersed with numerous interviews.
The film’s production company, Teton Gravity Research, describes the documentary as the true, untold story of one of the world’s most prolific surfers.
“This is not a film about surfing,” according to the filmmaker’s website. “This is a film about a person who lived life to its fullest at the top of his industry, but did so facing insurmountable challenges. This story is about everything that made Andy Irons the man he was.”
Those who’ve already seen the film say it’s one not to miss. See you there.
IS THE LONG FLAT SPELL NEARING ITS END?
This week, the Gulf of Mexico showed a few signs that the long flat spell we’ve experienced on the upper Texas coast the past two months might finally be ending.
With the unsettled, stormy weather in recent days came a slight bump in the surf, as reports trickling in of at least somewhat rideable waves being surfed up and down the coast. And it appears there might be more surf on offer next week. The forecast calls for another bump in onshore flow on Tuesday and Wednesday that’s associated with a possible disturbance in the Gulf.
We’ll have to wait and see.
