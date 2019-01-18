For some, catching waves is akin to a religious experience, each ride wiping away the troubles of the world and providing a chance to recharge our batteries. For others, surfing is a pure athletic pursuit, a way to test themselves against the elements and compete against others while doing so.
But no matter which camp you’re in—and most of us probably find ourselves in both at times—social media’s influence has permanently altered the surfing landscape over the past few years.
Take, for instance, the plight of professional surfer Sebastian Zietz. Zietz, who goes by the nickname SeaBass on the World Surf League’s championship tour, just finished a stellar season. He completed the 11-stop tour ranked No. 14 in the world, a significant accomplishment earned against the best competitive surfers in the world.
Despite his success, SeaBass finds himself unsponsored by a major industry brand just a few months out from the start of a new season. Since professional surfing’s inception, the competitors have relied on clothing brands and surfboard manufacturers to supplement their mostly meager contest winnings so they can make a living as a surfer.
In return for this sponsorship, the pros plastered their boards with the brands’ logos and worked to get photos of themselves published in the major surfing magazines to help spread the word about the brands.
Nowadays, however, the equation has changed. With the surf industry in a financial freefall over the past few years (iconic worldwide brand Billabong filed for bankruptcy protection in 2015) and surf magazines ceasing publication, the new approach to getting noticed has been social media, particularly Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
And what goes over well on social media isn’t necessarily competitive performances. What sells online is a lifestyle. Because of that, some of the biggest names in surfing today aren’t usually the top competitors on the world tour. They are surfers with massive influences on social media who are good entertainers, such as Jamie O’Brien, Kai Lenny and Noa Deane to name few.
While the aforementioned surfers are exceptionally talented and could probably do well on the tour if they chose that route, this sea change in what’s popular with the surfing masses leave pros like Zietz trying to figure out how to make a living now that some of the rules have changed.
Much like the rest of society, social media has disrupted the road to surfing success for competitors. It’ll be interesting to see how this disruption continues to play out on the WSL’s tour in the coming years.
Texas women make a stir at Florida Pro
Speaking of professional surfing, two Texas women were competing this week at the first World Qualifying Series event of the year, the Florida Pro at Sebastian Inlet.
Both Serena Nava and Maddie Garlough, former standouts in the Texas Gulf Surfing Association, made it through their first-round heats before bowing out in the second round.
You can watch the remainder of the event at worldsurfleague.com.
