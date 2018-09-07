One of the great things about surfing is that it tends to be a superb equalizer.
The ocean doesn’t discriminate based on your ethnicity, gender or socioeconomic background. When you catch a wave, the only limiting factors are your own skills and how hard you’re willing to work to improve over time.
Of course, humans have a way of trying to delineate differences in sports that aren’t always based on performance. And, so it was in professional surfing that for years, the men’s and women’s world championship tours were held at different venues and the prize money awarded at these competitions were vastly unequal.
The men’s contests were held at the best waves in the world while the women fought it out at less-than-spectacular locales. Over the past five years, the World Surf League has done much to try and right these wrongs. For the most part, the women’s world tour now visits the same exceptional surfing destinations as the men’s.
And earlier this week, the WSL announced that it would become the first professional sports sanctioning body based in the U.S. to pay the same winnings to the men and women. It’s a move that’s way overdue, especially given the numbers of exceptionally gifted female surfers in the water these days and the quality of talent that’s lighting up the women’s championship tour.
Australian Stephanie Gilmore, a six-time world champion who has long fought for parity in the men’s and women’s competitions, was elated with the WSL’s decision.
“ … Today is a very proud day for me,” Gilmore wrote in a piece posted to The Players’ Tribune website on Wednesday. “I’m proud to be a surfer. Proud to be a female surfer. I feel like the momentum in our society to have this conversation is incredible — because it’s not just in surfing, or in sport, that women are fighting for equality in the workplace. It’s everywhere. And for this announcement to come now, and for it to happen during my career — and then to have the support of so many male surfers, including Kelly Slater — is unbelievable.”
The WSL should be commended for taking this stand, at this time. It’s a smart move and one that should help competitive surfing thrive well into the future as it becomes a viable career option for women moving forward.
The question remains, of course, whether sponsors — such as Quiksilver, Billabong, Hurley and others — will follow suit with endorsement deals that are similar to the ones offered to men’s competitors.
With the very public financial struggles facing the surfing industry these days, that might be a much more difficult journey. Only time will tell.
