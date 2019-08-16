This interminable summer flat spell is stretching into another week, and for once, I’m not complaining about the lack of rideable waves.
That’s because it dawned on me earlier this week that the break afforded by the ocean taking its annual breather gives Galveston surfers a chance to catch up on all of the projects around the house — and in other parts of our lives — that accumulate when the waves are good.
A solid, unbreakable stretch of down time ensures I can prepare that fall garden and take care of some maintenance tasks around the house, all in anticipation that the waves will show up again.
During the fall and winter months, when there’s a steady stream of swells breaking on our beaches, there’s not much of a chance to get into a rhythm to handle all the stuff that needs doing. For a surfer, when the waves are up, many of those “others” tend to fall by the wayside.
Of course, I’d much prefer to surf. But it’s only a matter of time before the waves come calling, and we’re surfing again on a regular basis. Hoping that’s sooner rather than later.
STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS ON CALL
Depending on swell conditions, the Texas Gulf Surfing Association’s 2019 state championships could get underway today at Bob Hall Pier in Corpus Christi.
You can check the TGSA’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/texasgulfsurfingassociation/ to see if the event is happening as scheduled. Complete results will be published in a future column.
GROM ROUNDUPS A SUCCESS
Speaking of the TGSA, the organization’s annual Grom Roundups, held in conjunction with Texas Surf Camps on Aug. 4 in Galveston and Aug. 11 in Port Aransas, were a great success in introducing the next generation of surfers to the fun of riding waves. Thanks to longtime island surfer Justin Rekoff for sending along photos of his son Tristan participating in the Galveston event.
TAHITI CONTEST UP NEXT
The World Surf League will kick off the next event of its World Championship Tour season on Aug. 21 at arguably the most intense break on the schedule, Teahupoo in Tahiti.
With two-time world champ John John Florence out for the remainder of the year after sustaining a knee injury in Brazil, Tahiti could represent the contest that will help one surfer gain momentum in the back half of the year and claim this year’s championship. You can watch the event unfold at www.worldsurfleague.com.
