Recently, I was listening to one of many motivational speakers. He was asking people how they would feel if he gave them a million dollars. Everyone was delighted, as you could see the joy on their faces.
Then, he asked, “If I give you 10 million dollars today, but you won’t wake up in the morning, would you take it?”. Of course, there were no takers in the room.
The lesson he was preaching about is how we must realize our life can’t be bought for any amount of money. So, why not wake each day knowing you are worth more than $10 million? Try to let that sink in for a moment.
Listen, if you’re not happy and feeling depressed, the one thing you can control is what’s allowed to enter into your mind. What do you choose for your eyes to read? Which stations do you allow your ears to listen to? What programs are you watching to fill your mind?
Just know destruction and bad news pulls people in and has created hatred and mental depression. Don’t get caught up in it anymore. It’s time to feel good and spread happiness.
Mental health is just as important as physical health, so seek out the goodness that surrounds you. And yes, prayer will always lead to peace.
During my spare time, I choose to fill my mind with positive thoughts. I constantly troll motivational messages that are inspiring. I have many successful clients to which we share positive life experiences. I spend my days encouraging people to be better than the day before.
I’m fortunate for The Daily News to give me the platform each week to inspire all its readers. The frequent emails I receive from all of you are heart-warming. Don’t hesitate to reach out to me because I respond to every email.
All of this has made me realize how wonderful life truly is and that all people have goodness within them. Sometimes, we just need to dig inside and pull that beautiful person back out in the open.
Today, you are going to choose to become beautiful again. You are going to help share love and happiness to all those around you. Let this be the next wave that spreads across the world. There’s more of you than me, so let’s do this together.
Remember, you are worth more than $10 million, so enjoy each day.
