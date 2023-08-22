First of all, it’s time to quit ducking your head and start embracing your pride. Stop being too hard on yourself, and recognize the talent and beauty you possess.
Some people get caught up in thinking that others are looking at them and judging them. Believe me, bottom line, people aren’t focused on you; they are only thinking about themselves. We all should be focusing on ourselves — hopefully, for self-improvement.
Listen, we all face challenges throughout life. It’s how we respond to those challenges that separates us. Don’t drop your head and give a “woe is me.” Heck no, dig into your pride, be courageous and tackle the situation. Don’t be scared — don’t be the flight person, be the fight person.
None of us want to deal with confrontation, but if you don’t take up for yourself, you’ll always wish you did. Remember, confrontation is temporary, so quit letting others push you around. Once you can take pride and courage, your confidence level will soar. You have nothing to lose, so take it up for yourself.
Now, I’m not suggesting harming others; I’m only relating to not letting others get over on you. Also, courage and bravery are about being strong enough to go after what you want despite doubts and insecurities.
What in life do you truly want to accomplish? Do you feel that you’re in a rut? This could be occupational, health-related or the status quo. You are the one in control of your destiny, so embrace yourself and do something about it.
Why not today set up a health goal? You’re probably thinking, “What does health have anything to do with courage?” Well, this depends on the goal.
Last year, my friend and client John passed away with complications from ALS, aka Lou Gehrig’s disease. But, instead of letting the deadly disease be his identity, he fought it to the very end.
John came to me twice a week for years, and we kept his strength so he could still be mobile with a walker. Just know, in almost all cases of ALS, these people spend the last couple of years in bed.
John’s courage inspired everyone at Ageless Muscle. We even scheduled other clients battling depression to train at the same time John was in our gym. Believe me, once you observe his courage, there’s no feeling sorry for you.
Now, let’s all dig up some courage and find a way to make our lives better. I promise this will get you ready for the next challenge.
