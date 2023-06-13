Today, your current stance is from all past failures and victories. The character you portray is the response from those previous experiences.
What are people’s first impressions when they meet you? Do they see a person standing there with confidence, healthy and a strong presence, or someone broken and defeated?
Listen, we all have our battles. Depending on what stage of life you’re in, some struggles are more severe than others. What you need to understand is that you cannot lose, if you don’t quit.
One of the most famous African-American track stars, Wilma Rudolph, suffered scarlet fever, whooping cough and measles. She survived infantile paralysis and required a leg brace until the age of nine. Rudolph went on to win three Olympic gold medals in 1960 and was considered the “fastest woman on Earth.”
What are you fighting today? Did you get bad news from your doctor? It doesn’t matter if your disease is self-inflicted or not because you’re going to begin this new battle.
Yes, you have the courage to go face to face with any diagnosis or health-related problems. You have control of what foods and liquids pour into your body. You have control of what you will allow your mind to accept. Your whole attitude and determination will now flow into a mean fighting machine.
Take a look over your life. How many battles have you already encountered? You might have battled to get through school, divorce, unemployment or the heartache of losing a loved one.
All these examples can easily lead to depression. If you need professional help, then seek it. You may need to lift your hands to the heavens and ask God to take over.
For me, besides my faith, the weight room became my salvation in conquering depression. It actually helped save my life. Today, is not my day for a testimonial, but this is part of the reason I own a unique fitness center. We change lives.
Now, it’s time to change and not be known for all your defeats. There’s no more walking around with your head down and “woe-is-me.” You’re better than that and it’s time to prove it.
Remember, life challenges you each and every day. Get up and start fighting back because you can’t lose if you don’t quit.
