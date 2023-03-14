Everyone wants to be affiliated with a winning team or a winner. That’s the main reason professional jerseys are a huge money grab for companies. For those of you who are sports fanatics, I’m most certain you have a jersey with your favorite player’s name on the back.
People do this because it lets others know they are part of a winning team. And, when you put all these fans together, arenas and sports bars bank tons of money.
Now, don’t get me wrong. Even though I don’t wear shirts with another man’s name on the back, I think sports help bring people together in a positive way. Most people need an outlet to make them feel like winners.
What about you? In the real world, do you consider yourself a winner? Are you the best employee, team leader, husband and father?
If you’re at the top of your game, the people around you will want to be on your team.
Just know if you are out there kicking butt and making a name for yourself, you will never have to let others know. That’s because your fans will do all the bragging for you. Just stay humble and keep winning.
Next time, notice how people respond to you at work, in the community or even at church. Do people draw to you because you are kind, generous and a positive person, or do people shy away and avoid you?
Remember, people want to be around winners because it makes them feel better about themselves. No one wants to be in the presence of someone that makes them feel less.
One thing we take pride in at our gym is to make everyone feel like winners. They came to us to improve their lives, and through our teamwork and consistency, they are winning in life.
Today, let’s take a realistic reflection on ourselves. How many times can you be a winner today? Did you make your bed, get to work early, greet everyone with a smile, eat healthier and exercise? These are only a few examples, so what’s on your list?
Winning the championship is always the ultimate goal, but to get there, you have to win many games along the way.
It’s time to take the leap to enhance your life by choosing to be a winner. Now everyone will be wearing your jersey.
