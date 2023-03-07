People are much more productive when they are excited about life. Once you’ve reached one goal, there must be another to work towards.
In most sports, each week, a team plans and prepares for its opponent. When you have a winning season, the excitement comes in preparing for the next game. Once in the playoffs, the ultimate goal is winning the championship.
What is the next thing you’re looking forward to? Each day when you wake, there must be a plan to accomplish something. We all live different lives, so what’s your list of goals?
Are you working hard to collect a bigger commission, a promotion or a possible financial raise? Maybe, you’re the team leader who enjoys lifting people up and not putting them down. Do your employees get excited to be on your team?
If you’re struggling or depressed with work, then find a way to make money from your favorite hobby. You might not make money at first, but I promise you’ll look forward to giving your best each day.
We purchase all our salsa from someone who started a small tomato farm in another state. They were tired of the corporate grind and took control of their destiny.
How’s your relationship with your spouse? Is it a true partnership in which each is being respected? Do you look forward to spending another day with the one you love?
My day starts at 3 a.m., so I usually wake up before my wife, Tina. Before I step out of bed, I reach over and touch her arm and say a small prayer thanking God for bringing Tina into my life.
What are you doing to improve your health? Are you looking forward to exercising each day? Did you set a goal to lose weight and eat healthier? Have you cut back on alcohol and tobacco?
Are you looking forward to getting off the couch and taking back your life? Your excuses have run their course. There’s no more tomorrow, later, or after this or that. Nope, the time is now.
Get excited about life again. You once had a zest to get out and look forward to something, so get back out there. It’s never too late. Of course, as we all get older, we slow down and battle certain ailments, but don’t let that stop you. Those are only obstacles and speed bumps.
So, now, here we go. You have something to look forward to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.