What’s the one thing that would be life-altering if you accomplished it? Whatever that may be, what’s holding you back? The only way you’re going to win is to begin.
Just know, you are never too old to set new goals, so throw that excuse out the window. When I was training my 102-year-old good friend, Pater, his goal was to be able to dance again without a walker. We hit that goal before he passed. I still miss that guy.
Quit dwelling on the times you failed, missed the shot or struck out in life. Those experiences should make you stronger to build back confidence. Get back up off the mat and start swinging for a knockout.
Let’s be real — do you really want to get yourself in shape? Are you ready to separate from the obese population? Aren’t you sick and tired of being sick and tired?
Why does your life only consist of working and laying on the couch? I bet you can list multiple shows you’re streaming every late night.
Now, today, we are all going to win because it’s time to begin. Pick grilled over fried, water over sodas, exercise over the couch, sleepover streaming or you pick the better habit.
It doesn’t matter how many times you’ve failed because today you get to begin again. You must find a way to only allow positive thoughts to enter your mind. This might take eliminating negative people in your social circle. Stop reading words from people who want to divide us.
This is your day and your time to begin. What makes you happy? Do you treat others and your spouse the way you want to be treated? Do you wake up knowing you get another opportunity to win?
The biggest goal we can all accomplish is just being kinder to others. Quit carrying around a chip on your shoulder and being smug-faced. We all have challenges, so choose to be happy.
If you need to get out of a bad relationship, then start your exit plan. Many people battle depression for various reasons. Most of the time, it’s because of insecurity and confidence.
Through the years, I had some serious challenges that backed me into the corner curling in the fetal position. For me, I chose to win through prayer and exercise. Yes, God and the weight room saved my life.
So, now, it’s your time to win because today you are going to begin.
