Let’s be honest, almost every one of us would like to change something about ourselves. This could be physical, financial, relationships, spiritual and so on.
What’s on your list? If it’s financial, how can you generate more income? I can go through a long list of ideas to create more money, but here is one to think about.
Tina and I are getting ready to take 10 days off for her birthday vacation. As you know, we own a family business in which our son Dylan is a personal trainer. He will one day be the heir of the Ageless Muscle Fitness Center.
My conversation with Dylan was about expressing the importance of running the business while we are out. There is a long list of responsibilities he must stay on top of with professionalism.
I told Dylan, yes — you are an incredibly great trainer, but while we are out, you must step up and show ownership. Everything about the gym will be a reflection of your management.
My message to those who are in need of more income and want a promotion at your current employment. Are you just an employee flying below the radar, or do you conduct yourself as a leader? If you owned the business, how would you conduct yourself?
Just know, once you get started with a professional work ethic, you’ll rise above others and everything will change.
Today, you can press the start button for anything. What’s stopping you from tying up your sneakers and heading out the door for some exercise? What’s preventing you from cooking a healthy meal over driving through the grease pit? We all know the answer is laziness, so take back control of your health.
If you’re feeling down and out and not sure which direction to start, then open your heart and release your worries to a higher power. Personally, God saved me through the darkest hours and helped me prosper. What I thought was the worst time in my life ended up being a blessing. Hang in there my friends.
How are your relationships? The most important relationships are with family. I know some people can be toxic, so eliminating them is critical. But, then there are those that need mending. You might need to be the adult who gets the relationship started again. All it takes is a sincere phone call — not a text.
Just remember, you have more control of your life than you might think. Today will be the first day to get started and watch how everything will change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.