When you’re in the spotlight or on top of your game, there will always be people trying to bring you down. Just look at it as flattery because, actually, it stems from jealousy.
Think of professional athletes. There are players that you totally support and probably wear their jerseys. And, there are those you hate on and hope they have a failed game.
Back in the day, when I used to watch professional sports with my son Dylan, we both hated on the late Kobe Bryant and Steph Curry. We had our personal opinions, but it was all in fun.
I told Dylan that we might hate on them today, but if the Houston Rockets signed them up tomorrow, we would then become fans.
Just note after Kobe’s death, I researched his work ethic, and it was over the top. His passion to be the best was extraordinary. One rookie player for the Lakers spoke about how he wanted to be the first at the practice facility to impress the coaches. But, when he arrived at 5 a.m., Kobe already had his knees wrapped in ice from hours of weight training and drills. No one on that team could out-work the “Black Mamba.”
What about you? Are you in a position of power? Is your work ethic and drive pushing you to success? Just know, people will be jealous and try to knock you off your path.
Don’t waste energy on people’s negativity. Keep your head up, chest out and feet moving.
When I coached high school football at La Marque, we would teach the running backs to secure the ball and keep their feet chopping while running through the line. This is to never give up and stay in the fight. People, just like players, who work hard enough will break through and head toward victory.
Well, today is your turn to keep pursuing dreams and passions. Let the haters slide off like hot butter. You’re living in their heads, so don’t let them seep into yours. It’s such wasted energy.
Now is your moment to head toward victory. This is your year to make dreams a reality. Love yourself and stay on course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.