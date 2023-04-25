Recently, I was guest speaker for a group of people, and we were sharing life’s challenges, including how we overcame them. Once I finished, a young man sadly commented about how much tragedy and death I’d been through.

It took me back for a moment because even though I lost my two oldest sons, a father and a few close friends, all within a short period of time, I never felt sorry for myself. Yes, it was a difficult time to deal with, but through my faith and strong will, I became a stronger man from it.

LEROY NASCHKE

Good one David. Very inspiring. Thanks!

