Throughout our lives, there was something essential we needed or wanted. Whatever it may be, it got us motivated to work for it. And, if it’s something we are still involved with, it became a habit.
What’s on your list? Start in the early years and work towards the modern day.
For all the boys in my neighborhood, we grew up during the Evel Knievel crazy American stunt years. Robert Craig Knievel attempted more than 75 ramp-to-ramp motorcycle jumps. With each jump, he became more daring. For your information, he died at the age of 69 from pulmonary disease.
All our Schwinn banana seat bicycles became stunt motorcycles as we attempted record-breaking ramp jumps. Somehow, we all survived with only major scabs and road burns.
For me, I was motivated to jump the furthest and ride the longest wheely. Even though I no longer jump ramps, I can still ride a wheely down the street.
OK, so that was a silly example down my memory lane. What habits do you possess that started from motivation?
Is your work ethic a part of your character? How do people respond to you at your employment? Are you a leader that picks up everyone’s spirit, or are you more known as the company complainer? If needed, then it’s time to change some habits, or you might be on your way out.
How motivated were you to date your spouse? Do you still have the habit of opening doors, holding hands and saying, “I love you?” Has your marriage developed into a true partnership working towards a common goal?
Most everyone wants to lose weight and be healthier. What’s your motivation to change your lifestyle? Do you now have the habit of getting up earlier to exercise, then starting the day with a healthy breakfast?
Remember, it took a long time to get out of shape and put on too much weight. Through new habits, you can start the journey of taking weight off and feeling better about yourself.
I tell people to perform some type of exercise every day. Don’t set a schedule to only exercise on certain days. Something will come up, and you will need to skip that day, and then the losing cycle starts up again.
Let life tell you when not to exercise. Your body will develop the habit of wanting movement and craving healthier foods.
No matter where you are today, let motivation get you started because habits will keep you going.
