For all my fellow successful people out there, I tip my hat for having the guts to fight the obstacles in order to obtain self-wealth, healthiness and prosperity, including the finer things in life.
Stay with me on this, because today I got your back.
Tina and I started our business only five years ago, and as of today, our dedicated work is paying off because of our commitment to helping people. Through all this, we are able to have more and do more.
How many of you have that one family member or friend that observes your lifestyle and will make the comment “It must be nice” or “Lucky you”?
What some people don’t know about success is the late nights, early mornings, failures, risks, obstacles, sacrifices and money invested.
I challenge you to Google any multi-successful person and find out how many hours they sleep. That’s also why I never accept someone’s reply that they don’t have time to exercise. Sorry, but yes you do.
If you really want to change your life, then it should take up your every waking moment. There’s never a full day off when chasing a dream or goal.
The first couple of years of our business, we worked seven days a week and barely paid our bills. Today, we work six days. Even on vacation, we take at least an hour each day for work-related stuff.
Believe me, I’m not trying to boast about us because I’m no better than the next person. We are all equal, but how we react to life is what separates us.
Now, if you truly want to change your body, it will take hours, months and maybe years battling weights at the local gym. It takes commitment to cooking healthy and giving up trash eating. It takes walking, biking or some type of cardio over running to the local bar.
What risks are you willing to take to change your life? I guarantee it’s time to step out of your comfort zone and go for it. Don’t look back, and accept failure is a part of success.
Not doing something to move forward is another day lost. How much further today would you be if you did something yesterday?
Remember, people only view you from results. They’ll never understand the sacrifices and commitment it took to be successful.
