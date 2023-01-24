Last week, I explained the major muscles that perform “pushing” movements and specific weight training to build them, including lessons for “who’s pushing you to success?”
Today, let’s focus on the pulling muscles. Your back is the largest muscle group of the body. To keep it basic, I’m not going to name every back muscle except the latissimus dorsi, typically known as “the lats.”
Your back’s job is to pull your arms to the body. Almost every arm pull movement is required by your lats. In the weight room, any machine that forces your arms to reach out and pull the weight toward you will help strengthen your back. It doesn’t matter if you’re reaching up high, midway or from below. All those angles will build the muscles up and down your back.
The job of the front of your upper arms, known as biceps, or what some people call “the guns,” is to pull your hands to the body. Any weight machine that requires you to reach out with your arms and curl your hands toward the body while bending at the elbows will build biceps.
For your lower body, the job of the backs of your upper leg, also known as the hamstrings, is to pull your foot closer to the body. This comes from the heel curling towards your glutes.
There typically aren’t that many specific weight machines for hamstrings, but look for sitting leg curls. These are the safest when getting started. There are lying leg curl machines, but most people perform these incorrectly and will cause lower back pain.
Now, how’s the pulling method working in your life? Last week was about leaders pushing you to success, but who are you pulling with you?
Throughout our lives, we must become leaders to others. When my oldest son passed away, even as the father, I wanted to curl up and be left alone. But I knew that I had to help other family members get through it.
My parents helped me raise him, so they needed me to pull them out of their sorrow. My younger children were learning to deal with Dustin’s death and needed me to pull them along and shower them with love.
We will all face death of loved ones. Look around and help pull those who need you.
Also, look for other areas in your life where you can help pull others up. We can all be an angel to those in times of despair. So, let’s get started and find a way to use the “pull method” in life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.