If you think about it, every movement with our bodies is typically a push or a pull. I try to explain this to people learning to lift weights. If you’re confused about which machines work on certain body parts, then this should help. Today, I’m just focusing on the push muscles. Next week, will be the pulling muscle groups.

Your chest, or pectoralis, muscle’s job is to push your arms away from your body. So, any machine, no matter what angle, that pushes your arms away or together is working your chest — for example: bench press, dumbbell presses and flies.

David Tepera: davidtepera@yahoo.com.

