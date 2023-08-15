As of today, your status quo comes from an entire life of experiences. This includes your income, occupation, relationships and most importantly — character.
Just curious, how many of you men still live the life of chivalry? Do you open doors for all people? Do you offer your chair to the elderly and women? Also, do you hold the umbrella while walking your wife to her car in the rain? Of course, this list should be endless for true gentlemen.
OK, back to the subject of life experiences. With every given day, yesterday became the past. Hopefully, however negative or positive those experiences were, they made you a stronger, more confident and more compassionate person.
For those considered in the elderly stages, do not throw in the towel on life. One of the benefits of retirement and being older is having the opportunity to travel.
Travel should be your next experience. The only situation that would stop someone from traveling, besides finances, is health-related issues. So, get up and start exercising, lifting weights and get back in the game.
If you do travel, are you the one who just sits on the tour bus peering out the window? Or, do you get off the bus and sight-see each destination?
All our senior clients travel and vacation to multiple countries around the world. They all come back and brag about how wonderful the experience was because of being able to walk and climb on each excursion.
Now, what’s on your bucket list? If your health is holding you back, then do something about it. With all the resources available, age is not an excuse anymore.
I understand as we get older, our joints wear out. If your quality of life is affected by joint pain, then seek treatment. There are lots of conservative options available before replacements.
We have plenty of clients with knee and hip replacements. Some, we strengthened before surgery which made recovery time shorter and less painful. And others, we strengthened after surgery to get back faster to a quality of life.
Come on, the choice is yours to have more life experiences. It’s time to enjoy the golden years. Get out there and see the beauty this world offers.
We only have limited time on this earth, so don’t waste the last moments glued to a recliner. This is your day for a comeback. Now get yourself ready for the next series of amazing experiences.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.