In my business, I have the honor of working with many elderly people. Before my oldest client and best friend Pater passed away at 102 years old, we spent many years together training and hanging out.
At the end of each session, we would shake hands, but I always held on a little longer than normal. My thought process was, "If Pater’s hands could speak, what would be their story?"
Pater was a WWII vet, family man and self-made business entrepreneur, along with 102 years of life experience. He built houses, barns, boats and other construction-related structures.
Today, I have the privilege of working with a beautiful 90-year-old lady. We typically hold hands as I guide her from one weight-lifting machine to the next. I gather the same process of what all of Betty’s hands have touched and embraced throughout her many years.
How about your hands? What’s their story? How many babies have you held and loved? In my family, we are known as huggers. I’m fortunate to see my adult children almost every day. We never miss an opportunity to wrap our arms around each other and say “I love you.”
My wife Tina has beautiful hands with long fingers that are always manicured and painted. But, as a professional athlete with more than 25 years of lifting weights, her palms are slightly rough and calloused.
To me, it warms my heart when we hold hands strolling through public. It’s her hands that helped build our successful business, a beautiful home and, most importantly, the love in my heart.
Now, I’m not one to be unscathed, but what level of destruction have your hands caused? How many people have you hurt? Are you the person who's always looking to get over on someone?
Remember, bullying isn’t just physically putting your hands on people; using your hands to write division on the internet is just as evil.
No matter what past circumstances that have occurred, today can be the beginning of a great new story. Who can you reach out to and rebuild love and trust? Maybe, you can do volunteer work and make a difference in others' lives. There are so many choices that your hands are capable of doing.
At the end of the day, take a look at your hands, and let them tell you a wonderful story.
