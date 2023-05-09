The best feeling of accomplishing anything is from all the personal work put into it.
How many of you enjoy planting and customizing the flowerbeds? It’s a joy to step back and admire the beauty it possesses, and even more so from the time and sweat you put into it.
For those of you who lost weight and got your body back in shape, how wonderful does it feel to hear all the compliments from others?
Your income and all possessions are a reflection of a strong work ethic and the sacrifices you made to get there.
Bottom line, if you want the rainbow, you must put up with the rain. Not everyone has the ambition and drive to put the work in. There are some people who are lazy and put their hand out, while others are driven to put their hand in. You have that choice of which you want to be.
To reach that pot of gold, how many thunderstorms and torrential rains did you have to battle?
Don’t get upset, but take it to heart when I encourage you to get off the couch, shut your laptops, quit complaining and take control of your destiny. Stop pointing the finger and take responsibility.
If you only see obstacles, then that’s what you will only focus on. Yes, you might have to work extra hours or take on projects, but in the end, it will lead to more income and promotions.
No matter what you’re wanting, keep your focus on the goal. I promise, the obstacles and rain storms will roll off like water. You will hurdle over road debris, run through whirling winds, swim through the high tides, and reap the rewards and possess all the beauty the rainbow shines upon.
Most of the clients at our fitness center are retired. My first comment is “Congratulations, you made it.” For all you retirees, you’ve battled every storm possible over the many years. If you want to enjoy the rainbow to its fullest, then create a new habit of exercise and weight lifting.
Now, there are many of you in the thunderstorms today. Just keep your head up with pride, chest out with confidence and keep grinding out each day. Because, if you do, I guarantee you’ll enjoy all the brilliant colors and rewards that come with the rainbow.
