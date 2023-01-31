Recently, I was involved in a round-table discussion with a few orthopedic friends. One of the topics was about why people die from certain illnesses, injuries or difficult surgeries. There was much more detail, but I will give you the basics.
What we were referring to what was the health of each patient. The healthier the patient, the more reserve they possess to battle any health crisis.
You might know someone who was in a horrible accident or diagnosed with a terrible disease, but somehow miraculously made a great recovery. Most likely, these people had a full reserve from living a healthy lifestyle.
Unhealthier people or those with multiple issues have less to battle with. Their reserve might only be enough for a brief battle or to take on one small issue.
Typically, the low-reserve patients have longer hospital stays, difficult recoveries, or they lose the battle.
Now, don’t get me wrong. There are exceptions to every rule and situation with life. I’m just hoping to get you to think and reflect on your own lifestyle.
One thing you have control over is what you eat and how much you exercise. This alone will build your reserve. Believe me, one day you will need it.
Take a serious look at your current situation. I don’t care how obese, broke or old you are. You can start making a change today. Just like a savings account, you must put a little in at a time. Then, before you know it, you have built a healthy reserve.
Of course, we never know when our time is up on this earth, but I’m going to make sure I’m ready for battle. Almost two years ago, I was hospitalized with a rare illness. At first, the doctors were baffled because of my health levels. Within a short period of time, I made a full recovery and built back my reserve.
What steps are you going to take today? Will you find a way to build your reserve? Can you walk a few more steps each day than the day before? Will you eat something healthy at one or all of your meals?
No more accepting that it’s too late. Pick up the white towel because you’re not ready to give up. Today, you’ll put on boxing gloves and punch Father Time in the face and build back your reserve.
(0) comments
