There’s no doubt, we should all set a variety of goals throughout our lives. It doesn’t matter what your age is or what physical challenges you possess, just keep moving forward. Game planning to win should always be on the agenda.
How many of you work long hours six-seven days a week — especially, those who own or starting a business? Even though, at the end of the day, you leave, there is still bookkeeping and other duties at the home office.
Listen, the only thing I’m getting at is you have to sometimes stop and embrace the journey, not the destiny.
Tina does almost all behind-the-scenes responsibilities to maintain and grow our business, including training clients all day. Every so often, I must sit her down and reflect on where we were compared to where we are at. It’s time to stop and smell the roses.
How about you? What journey are you on today? Do you take the time to reflect on the process and the people you’re with? The relationships with those today will determine the outcome of your destiny. Remember to embrace and love those around you.
I understand when you are on a mission to succeed, it’s easy to keep your head down and blinders on to drive forward. But, there are days you need to look up and recognize the beauty that’s in front of you. This is the day to take a breath from it all, look towards the skies, along with a big smile, and let Mother Nature beam down upon you.
Of course, we are all on a journey of life. Each destiny will end the same. We just don’t know when that will actually happen. Yes, we will all die, but do your best to keep your health along the way. Don’t allow yourself to sit, wither and wait for the Grim Reaper. Nope, you’re going out kicking, punching and fighting.
I know I’m getting a little deep today, but sometimes we need an outside source to wake us up. We are all beautiful people with a loving heart. It’s easy to let failures and devastation to harden us. It’s those experiences we must learn and grow from.
A frequent conversation with our elderly clients is about the quality of life they have gotten back from weight training. So, you need to find a way to take back your life. You have control of your current state, so embrace today and create a better destiny because this is your journey.
