For those who follow me, you’re very familiar with my research on inspirational people. What’s intriguing is the variety of those who make a difference in our culture and the world.
Today’s inspiring person of interest is Bob Marley. I’m sure most of you relate to him as a reggae-singing marijuana promoter from Jamaica, but there’s much more.
I read an interview with Marley, and he was asked, “Is there a perfect woman?” I completely loved his response because it pertained to all of us.
Marley replies, “Who cares about perfection? Even the moon is full of craters. The sea is beautiful but salty and dark in the depths. The sky is always infinite but often cloudy. So, everything beautiful isn’t perfect. It’s special.”
The lesson here is to stop trying to be perfect. Whoever you are, you’re special to someone. Just be free and live, and do what you love. Don’t worry about impressing others.
It doesn’t matter how you look at this very moment; there are millions of people who find you attractive. We are all wired differently, so quit being hard on yourself.
Accept the genetics that your parents passed on and embrace them. You were given one body, and it’s up to you to treat it with respect.
If you were your own therapist, what advice would you give yourself? If changes are needed, then what’s holding you back? Don’t worry about being perfect; just be the beautiful you.
For your information, Robert Nesta Marley was born in 1945 and died in 1981. He was considered one of the pioneers of reggae with a unique vocal and songwriting style. Marley increased the visibility of Jamaican music worldwide and made himself a global figure. He fathered 11 children and passed away from acral lentiginous melanoma.
Now, are you caught up trying to be perfect? It’s another reason why cosmetic surgery is a multi-billion industry. I don’t have anything against doing things to make you feel better, but most of us know someone who has taken it too far.
Go take a look in the mirror. Blow kisses and give yourself a bunch of compliments. It’s OK to be silly and realize there’s someone beautiful staring back at you. None of us are perfect, but we are all definitely special.
