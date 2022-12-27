Well, the year 2022 is almost over, and have you put a plan in place to make 2023 even better?
No matter what challenges you faced this year, they should be lessons to make you more driven. Sometimes, we must grit our teeth, harden our skin, and start punching and kicking our way to success.
Tina and I called 2021 our broken year. I lost my father, second-oldest son Dalton, plus I was hospitalized with a rare illness for more than three weeks. All this and other situations took a small toll on our business that set us back.
But, we didn’t let it take us down. We put a plan together to leave 2021 behind and make 2022 the “fix-it” year. We kept our heads high, along with a positive attitude, and kept fighting our way through the year. We brushed off all the small stuff and never let outside influences create a negative impact. We proved that we are stronger than anything thrown at us.
Now, 2023 is coming, and we are ready to make an entry into a brand new and exciting year. As of today, everyone in my family is healthy, including myself making a full recovery.
Our business has never been stronger, plus my speaking calendar is growing.
Now, it’s your turn. What are you exiting that will lead you to a better place? What lessons did 2022 give you? Did you curl up in the fetal position or bear down and fight your way back up?
What’s on your list to exit and never look back? Is it a destructive relationship? Do you need an occupational change? Are you ready to get your health back? Just know, each of these questions are completely under your control.
I understand that sometimes making a change in life is uncomfortable because we are not sure of the outcome. But, if you don’t like your current situation, then do something about it. Don’t throw in the towel, especially when it comes to health.
I promise, if anything, when you start the process of exercising and eating healthier, your life will change. It will give you confidence and self-pride to tackle other challenges. You will no longer be a victim to anyone or any situation. You will become the victor!
Now, get your game face on and exit 2022 and be ready to enter into an amazing year of 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.