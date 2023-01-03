Personally, I think it’s great that most people set goals for each new year. If you’ve been reading my column long enough, then you know I’m very goal orientated. One thing I try to help people understand is that if your goals are running short or hit a road block, just keep moving because you’ll land back on top.

Of course, we’ve all started the new year and our goals are in full function. Be that health, personal, spiritual or occupational related. Also, keep in mind, every day is a first. Not just the beginning of the year, month or week, but every day.

David Tepera: davidtepera@yahoo.com.

