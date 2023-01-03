Personally, I think it’s great that most people set goals for each new year. If you’ve been reading my column long enough, then you know I’m very goal orientated. One thing I try to help people understand is that if your goals are running short or hit a road block, just keep moving because you’ll land back on top.
Of course, we’ve all started the new year and our goals are in full function. Be that health, personal, spiritual or occupational related. Also, keep in mind, every day is a first. Not just the beginning of the year, month or week, but every day.
You must wake each day with a new attitude to accomplish something. Be that great or small, it’s up to you.
What was the first thing you accomplished this morning? Did you wake up before your alarm, make your bed, and prepare a healthy breakfast? Probably most of you can’t start your Wednesdays unless you read my column. OK, that was a joke – maybe.
What I’m trying to relay is don’t wait until tomorrow. Recognize that each day is a first. Quit saying that you’ll start after a certain time frame. Why don’t you start right now?
It doesn’t matter how broke, old or medically challenged you think you are. You’re only using excuses to pacify yourself. Believe me, everyone around you knows you’re just being lazy.
Don’t let this be another year of “woe is me.” Quit making yourself a victim when your condition is choice-related. Take a stand, get up and make this the first day of your new life.
Yes, you’re going to get sucker punched, knocked down and stepped on. But, you’re going to get back up and throw some knockout punches because this is your life.
No one person or situation can keep you down anymore. You’re better than that, and it’s time to prove it to yourself.
Have you ever noticed an infant learning to walk stumbles and falls repeatedly. Over and over, they keep falling, get back up, and try again. You are now that little kid and don’t let those around you keep knocking you down. Keep getting back up and before you know it, you’re not just walking; you’re running towards your destiny.
Let’s all get excited because yesterday is gone, today will be a new first, and tomorrow is another day closer to a better you.
