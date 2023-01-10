We all face many challenges throughout our lives. There’s not one of us who wish we didn’t give up on something that was important to us.
Personally, I feel that when children learn to quit at an early age, they’ll grow into quitters in life. Throughout my children’s youth, I never allowed them to quit any activity. If they didn’t like it, then we would finish the season to never return. But usually, they were only having a bad day or practice, and we’re glad they stayed on the team.
Believe me, there’s been plenty of situations in my life that I regret not standing up for myself or gave up on. Admit it, once you tried to hide from controversy or threw in the towel, in a small way, it depressed you.
Listen, all it takes is finding a challenging task that requires courage and determination. Once you complete it, you feel good about yourself. Too many people want to say, “I can’t,” but from now on, you’ll say “how can I?” It’s time to gain your confidence back and keep pushing forward.
What challenges are you facing today? Do you need more income? Everyone has a set of skills, so how can you make money with yours? Yes, you can start your own business. Don’t let anyone tell you differently.
When it comes to your health, how often do you say “I can’t exercise because my knees or back hurts?” You must find a way to get your body in motion and that will help relieve joint pain. Don’t just lay or sit there; otherwise, you’ll keep deteriorating and turn to mush.
As most of you know, our gym’s cliental are mostly those in the older generation. All these people chose to say “how can I” get my life back. We have a lot of fun helping our “70s-plus” clients lifting weights, getting stronger and enjoying life again.
All of us have a different set of challenges. What’s preventing you from putting a plan together for success? This is your life. There’s no dress rehearsal or do-overs. Don’t let each day be a day lost. No, from now on, each day is a day closer to reaching another goal.
There’s no more “I can’t” because you are stronger than that, and will only live by “how can I?”
