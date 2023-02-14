Recently, I was having a conversation with one of my clients named Joe. His father had just passed away, and Joe was explaining how his dad’s world had become small. A once vibrant man with lots of life allowed his ailments to quickly take him down. Joe’s dad’s world became the bed, kitchen table and recliner.
How about you? Are you living in a big or small world? Do you travel, enjoy entertainment, eat out at restaurants and socialize?
What’s your favorite hobby? Does it require interacting with people?
Yes, we will all get older and slow down, but you don’t have to throw in the towel. There is one simple solution to make your world big again, and that’s through exercise.
Just like brushing your teeth or soaking your dentures, exercise is a must for daily activities. Walking and lifting weights will keep your body stimulated and build stronger muscles, harder bone density and overall better health.
As you know, our gym caters more to the older generation. Even though we help people of all ages, the majority are in their 70s. We call them “lifers” because they’ve been with us for years and will lift weights for the rest of their lives.
Every one of our clients is enjoying life to the fullest and staying in the big world.
Aren’t you tired of being bored, wasting life in front of the TV and being isolated? Don’t let others make you scared of getting out in this world. I promise there are more wonderful people out there than not.
One of my pleasures in life is to make a complete stranger smile. All it took was a sincere greeting, along with a big grin.
Now, don’t be that grumpy old man or woman. Quit complaining about the world, other people and your medical condition. We all have our life challenges, so we don’t want to hear about yours.
Be the happy person in others’ lives, and be the inspiration of your generation and peers by building a bigger world.
Today, you will no longer allow the walls to close in on you. No, you’re going to jump out of the recliner and start walking again. Buy some small dumbbells and start lifting weights.
Don’t let your world get small because you are going to get out there and have some fun.
