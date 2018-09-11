Here is a question from an emailer I received recently.
“Mr. Fitness, I don’t feel like I’m going anywhere. I hate my job and it’s making life at home miserable for my family. I want to set an example for my children. Any suggestions?”
Of course, the emailer and I went into much more detail, but you get the message. So, the following is a general response for all of you, “Where do you see yourself in two years, and what’s your vision?”
Deep down, we all know who we truly are, and probably disappointed that we haven’t reached the success we were hoping for. This pertains to people of all ages.
Sometimes, we get caught up just surviving each month to pay the bills, and forget to chase our passions. This is why we get stuck in a rut, which can add to depression.
It’s interesting to me that about every 10 years, I rediscover myself and make some serious changes. The good news is with each new change, life gets better, but there’s plenty of setbacks in the beginning.
So, maybe it’s time to ask yourself “What’s your vision?” This question is for all walks of life — student athletes, employers, employees, mothers, fathers, and so on.
No matter your position, do you only train enough to be on the team, or are you putting in the extra work to be at your personal best? You should keep a vision in your head that you’re the star player in that perspective position, and act like it.
Do you dread going to work each day? Where do you want to be in two years? What steps and changes will it take to get there? If you truly want it, you’ll find the way. Make a written plan with small victories that help reach your vision.
This is how martial arts helped me. The ultimate goal was to obtain a black belt. Every three to six months, I would test for another belt level. With each new belt, I would gain more experience, and become a better fighter. So, after four years, I earned the opportunity to test for my first-degree black belt in American Tae Kwon Do under master Al Garza.
The martial arts experience helped me to goal set in my personal and business life. I hope this makes sense.
Now, if you feel you’ve reached the end of the road and going nowhere, then it’s time to drive down a new road. Sometimes, you can’t see what lies ahead, but keep moving because your true destiny is waiting on you to conquer.
Until next week, keep moving and improving.
