In every sport, many types of measurements are required to produce the best outcome.
Most football fans are familiar with NFL prospects competing at the combine each year. Speed, strength, weight, height, vertical leap and tons more are put into a measured algorithm to calculate the best player for the money NFL teams will invest.
Some players’ combine results guarantee an opportunity for a draft, others will bomb and dreams will fade.
An interesting fact, Tom Brady had one of the worst combine results in 2000. His 40-yard dash was at a whopping 5.28 seconds. Brady’s time is still the slowest among active NFL starting quarterbacks. Just know, all his other measurements were some of the worst as well.
The New England Patriots needed a backup quarterback, so they drafted Brady in the sixth round. During his second season, Drew Bledsoe was injured, and the rest is history. Brady has played in nine Super Bowls winning six of them, his record-breaking stats are too many for this column.
You see, Brady didn’t let others’ stats be the indicator of his skills, determination and drive to be the best.
Now, the questions is “how do you measure up?” Don’t compare yourself with others. You have control of your own destiny. It’s you who determines progress. Some use the weight scale for fat loss, increased weights when getting stronger, education, employment status or, hopefully, how you treat people.
Years ago, I told my kids, I know I’ve succeeded as I witness them treating all people with respect. That, to me, is more important than an academic education. We all know people in supervising positions who verbally belittle others because they think they’re better than us. To me, it’s disgusting. We are all grown adults and should be treated as such.
Take today to find your personal measurements. Are you someone that makes our society a better place? If you’re not sure or would like to make a difference, volunteering is a great start. Every week, The Daily News has a list of volunteers needed for multiple organizations.
Tina is one of the founders of Friendswood Animal Advocates, which, like many other animal organizations, are always looking for volunteers. We are actually fostering a dog who’s needing a new home.
So, take your measurements and proceed to surpass every goal imaginable. You got this!
Until next week, keep moving and improving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.