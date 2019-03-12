Seventeen years ago, when I was 40, I trained and ran the Houston marathon. Since that time, plus due to age, I stopped running because pounding on the pavement can be damaging to your joints. My choice of outside exercise is riding my bicycle.
One of the many lessons while riding is to keep momentum. If you don’t continue peddling, you’d eventually fall down.
Each time I go for an adventure on my bike, I remind myself that the experience is similar to life. No matter what road block I encounter, I must find a way to keep moving.
Even today, I still have many dreams with hopes of our business to continue striving. To take a passage I once read, “if you don’t build your dreams, someone will hire you to build theirs.”
There comes a time in life you must not regret the mistakes and failures. Only use these as lessons to help strengthen your character to become a better person.
We’ve all fallen off our bikes, but we learn that once there’s momentum, it gets much easier. The best part is to maintain speed because now you can coast without much effort.
What dreams are you building? Have you started peddling? What’s the speed of your momentum? Sometimes you must dig deep because the hill of life has become steeper. Maybe, you’re fighting against a strong wind, and it takes all your energy to fight through it. But, with determination and pride, you can win the battle.
No matter the circumstances, find a way to keep moving. One of my clients is 71 years old. It’s been impressive over the past few months to watch her body develop into an athlete. Yes, her muscles are bigger, she’s much stronger, along with diminishing aches and pains.
Unlike most older people, this client chose not to throw in the towel, but to keep moving with life. This is the strongest she’s been in her adult life. I get to observe this phenomenon with all my clients.
So, what are you waiting for? Don’t give up. Choose to be different than people your age. Let them hang out in rocking chairs to talk about the weather. Tell them you just finished three sets of bicep curls for 20 reps — as you flex your guns.
Now, continue peddling your bicycle of dreams, keep the momentum and you’ll never fall off again.
Until next week, keep moving and improving.
