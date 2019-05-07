Here’s an interesting story from one of my clients, Robbie, that many of you can relate to.
While growing up as an adolescent, Robbie was picked on by other kids for being fat. Finally, during 10th grade, he decided to start exercising and lose weight. Robbie was worn out from all the bullying, so he ran excessively and didn’t eat much. Within a few months, Robbie had dropped a significant amount of weight and felt better about himself.
The interesting part of his youthful story, is then, the other kids started teasing him about being skinny. He couldn’t stop or win this situation.
Now, at the age of 52 and 6 feet, 7 inches, he has put on some serious muscle through our program. Robbie is one of the friendliest and kindest people you could meet, but his size can be intimidating.
So, my question to Robbie is, “now that you’ve reached this level of physicality, how do others treat you?” He told me “David, you’d be surprised, some of the men in my social circle are standoffish, plus had made rude comments about my muscle gains.”
Robbie explained that what he went through growing up in school had taught him a life lesson. “It doesn’t matter what you look like, there are people who will make fun of you. I do this for me.”
I think we all share Robbie’s story on some kind of level. Many of you were teased and bullied through school, in the neighborhood, from family, at work or experiencing it now.
A good friend of mine who’s a specialized personal trainer was recently bullied and threatened by another trainer. My friend is highly educated and extremely knowledgeable of the human anatomy. The other trainer had been in the business for almost 20 years and couldn’t hold the same conversation with his clients. So, instead of stepping up his game by studying and learning, he chose to become a muscle head by intimidating my friend on a daily basis.
Well, if you believe in karma as I do, it didn’t take long before Mr. Bully lost another job, and my friend’s business is booming.
Really, what does all this mean? Why do grown adults, who have nothing to do with you, even care about your looks, religion, gender, race, or even sexual orientation? We all know bullies have insecurity issues. They hide behind meanness because they don’t want to expose their weaknesses.
If you’re happy with your life, you want the same for others. Today, brush off the bullies because time will take care of them. Remember, you’re unique and control your own destiny. So, go out there and do it for you.
Until next week, keep moving and improving.
