In just about every sport, players must learn to pivot in order to maintain momentum. If not, they’ll come to a complete stop, tackled, or worse — lose possession of the ball.
It’s exciting to watch someone with good pivoting skills work their way down the field, court or ice. We all get a big kick from watching opponents fall on their face.
One example to hear commentators describe a skilled player’s pivoting abilities is “that running back can spin on a dime.”
What we must understand is that life is a constant pivot. Your current status is from the direction you pivoted with each and every decision.
Let’s think about some life-altering pivots. Many of us have faced unemployment, death of a loved one, divorce, bankruptcy and many other challenging experiences that can cause depression. Did you curl up in the fetal position or choose to make yourself stronger? Remember, you’re still here and there’s a better life waiting on you. Now, get out there and find it.
Just like those skilled players who pivot to keep momentum, you’ve got to keep pushing forward.
Of course, there’s wonderful pivoting moments as well. You’ve crossed paths with your future spouse, landed the job, had your first child and so on.
Just like sports, the more you pivot, the better you get at it, plus you’ll eventually win the game. Make sense?
We launched our business in July of 2018 with hopes of surviving through the end of year. Out of nowhere, I landed an opportunity to speak on a national radio show, and it catapulted us into the spotlight. Ageless Muscle was being sought out by people across the country needing our services. This isn’t luck. It’s keeping an open mind, positive thoughts, and continuing momentum by not being scared to pivot.
The whole point of my testimony is for you to realize that pivoting is your friend. When facing adversity, don’t let it sack you. It’s your moment of quick thinking to pivot and leave it in the dust.
Listen, you’re in charge of every thought and action you make or create. Don’t let negative situations or others hold you back. You’re the one carrying the ball of success. Today, you’re on a mission to win the game of life. All you need to do is make one strong pivot.
Until next week, keep moving and improving.
