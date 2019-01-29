If you’re not familiar with the football term “move the chains,” it’s pertaining to the sideline down-and-distance markers. These markers are 10 yards apart held by chain-links. So, every offense’s motive is to drive the ball 10 yards, within four downs, in order to move the chains. Of course, the ultimate goal is to reach the end zone to score points.
Since the new year has started, many people have reached out to me pertaining to diets, fitness, life skills, parenting, employment and much more.
Let’s try to keep this simple. Really, when wanting to improve, enhance or move forward with any aspect of life, just move the chains.
For example, you want to quit smoking? Try to smoke every three hours instead of every two hours or however often of your habit. Hopefully, with each day and week, the desire becomes less and less. The good news is — you’ll move the chains.
You can use this example with anything. Want to strengthen religion? Increase prayer frequency and attend church. How about adding one healthy decision per day? Fruit instead of chips, grilled over fried, mustard over mayonnaise, water over soda and so-on.
How about being kind to the first five people you meet each day? Eventually, this kindness will become part of your character.
Want to be a better employee with hopes for promotions? Ask to take on a small project at no extra pay. Show them you are the go-to worker who’ll get the job done. I promise, all eyes will be on you. Make sure to treat coworkers with respect.
Bottom line, no matter what’s going on in your life, there’s room to improve by moving the chains.
Don’t forget, a football team gets four tries to move the chains. There will be times in your life where you’ll get sacked, fumble or get hurt. But, don’t let that be a permanent setback. Just get up, shake off the dust, regroup and get back in the game.
Many of my clients have medical conditions that makes daily life a challenge, but each week, along with our style of weight training, they’re getting stronger and enjoying life.
So, remember, each day is another opportunity to better ourselves. Now, jump up, rejoice and see that life is an amazing adventure. Make this is your day to “move the chains”.
Until next week, keep moving and improving.
