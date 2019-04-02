According to the level of sport, there’s always some type of playbook necessary to improve mental and physical skills for players.
During the 1990s, while an assistant football coach at La Marque High School, we had scout teams attend games of the opponents. Every Sunday afternoon, all the coaches would get together, break down film, and go over scouting reports.
It was these reports that developed our playbook to prepare for next Friday’s game. We would spend all week preparing offensive and defensive players for every statistical scenario possible of the opponent's tendencies based on the scouting reports.
Of course, if you were around during the 1990s, the mastermind of Coach Alan Weddell took all of us to five consecutive state championship runs.
For those of you who attend or watch football games, those laminated cards the coaches are holding have every opponent scenario possible so that decisions can be made in an instant. Yes, that’s the gameday playbook.
Now, let’s think about our lives. Do you have a written plan for success, or are you just punching the clock each day to ride below the radar with no ambition?
All successful people have a playbook for goals. This could be for education, marriage, occupational, business, sports and of course, diet and exercise.
Before we start each kinesiology program for clients, we have them fill out forms listing all medical conditions, including health and fitness goals. After their first consultation, we put together a playbook for success.
Now remember, there’s lots of obstacles we all encounter each day when trying to achieve our goals. That’s the importance of a playbook. We must prepare for every scenario possible to prevent from being sacked.
You might be on the goal line of success, but a family emergency occurs which takes precedence. Just use a timeout to take care of urgency, then proceed to score a touchdown and win the battle.
One of my clients was on pace to get down to 15 percent body fat by the end of April, but her mother fell and broke her hip. So, my client had to travel out-of-state to care for her for a few weeks.
This was my client’s “timeout” because all training came to an abrupt halt. The good news is that mom is ok and my client is back on track.
So now, it’s time to pull out a pencil and paper to start putting your playbook together. Write out everything you want to accomplish, laminate the paper and place it on your refrigerator.
This is your day to start the journey of winning because you have a playbook of success.
Until next week, keep moving and improving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.