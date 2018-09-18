There’s no secret, this world has many challenges we face daily. Depending on your current status, these challenges could be quite difficult to manage.
There comes a time in life where we must face these challenges head-on. So, my question to you is “are you a kitten or a lion?”
Most people want to avoid adversity hoping it will just go away, but that’s not reality. When you’re a kitten, you only create disappointment for not taking action. Most of the time, adversity will hang around unless you stand up and become a lion.
It’s important to understand, with each challenge you conquer, you become stronger, plus increase confidence level.
As an athlete, don’t accept the mentality of sitting on the bench. Yes, we all have taken turns of bench riding, but that’s your wakeup call to become a lion. Obviously, there are skills needing improvement.
As a former high school coach, my advice is to meet with the coach one-on-one, and ask for advice to improve weaknesses. I guarantee that coach will have you in their sights, and respect you for manning up.
Now, let’s say your skill level is subpar, but don’t get discouraged. I used to tell my football players that when they mess up, they better be going full force.
For example, a running back steps the wrong direction when receiving a handoff from the quarterback. Obviously, the running back isn’t going to get the ball, so don’t stop, and throw a hard block on the defense because you left your quarterback stranded. It could possibly still become a successful play.
Are you starting to understand the difference between kittens and lions?
Look, this lion mentality should be used for getting job promotions, communication with spouses, co-workers, even bullies, and so on.
It’s time to stop being a kitten because it’s getting you nowhere. A lion’s roar is one of the most powerful sounds in the jungle. Every animal will scatter when the lion approaches.
Now, I’m not telling you to be mean to people. Today is about standing up to get your life moving forward.
We have this amazing journey in life, and the best part, you get to determine the destination.
Next time you get into an intense situation, or need to be heard, get in their face and let out the biggest roar possible. I guarantee you’ll be getting a new job. OK, just kidding, but I think I’ve made my point.
Until next week, keep moving and improving.
