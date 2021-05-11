Recently, I was having a conversation with my 20-year-old daughter Daylyn. She’s stressing over this week’s college finals because high grades are important to her. This prompted a discussion about many challenges we face throughout life.

I explained to Daylyn that we all live in cycles. There are times when everything is going good, times when things are great and, of course, times we face challenges that seem detrimental. We can never stay in just one cycle.

David Tepera: davidtepera@yahoo.com.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription