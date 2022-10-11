If you truly pay attention to events throughout your life, you’ll realize how the little things impacted the big things.
This happens through relationships, occupation, society, and even health and fitness.
If you truly pay attention to events throughout your life, you’ll realize how the little things impacted the big things.
This happens through relationships, occupation, society, and even health and fitness.
When dieting, it’s remarkable how eliminating sugary drinks only will impact weight loss. Also, giving up carbs for dinner, or at least cutting carbs in half, will reduce fat storage. There are numerous little tricks through dieting that will promote significant weight loss.
One of the mottos we use at our gym is “It’s the little things.” Simple variations of grips, feet positions and range of motion can maximize weight lifting, plus reduce injury.
For example, for all push movements, we have clients place thumbs on top of the bar instead of wrapping. This will help keep the wrist straight to prevent injury.
It’s very common for a heavy bench presser to develop chronic wrist pain from gripping the bar improperly.
We have numerous videos with safety and proper lifting tips on our Facebook page Ageless-Muscle. Just know, it’s not how much you lift, but how you lift.
Now, what kind gestures are you doing in relationships? Remember all the little things you did to get the girl or boy?
One of the ways I won my wife over while we were courting was opening doors and treating her with respect. I told Tina that it’s not a chore to do things for her. To me, it’s an honor to make her feel like my queen. I don’t let a day go by without finding some way to show her my love though a small gesture.
How can you make little things turn to big things at your place of employment? Are you the worker who asks for extra work or projects? Do you express leadership qualities that will lead to promotions and pay raises? Get to work 15 minutes before your boss and stay 15 minutes after. I promise, this will lead to big things.
Hopefully, you all are getting my drift. I’m sure you can all think how a variety of little things led to big things.
Of course, this can all be flipped to the bad decisions we’ve made throughout the years, but let those regrets turn to lessons.
Today, you are only going to focus on the little things to enhance your life. Now, make your bed, kiss your spouse and kids, head out the door and let the big things happen.
Until next week, keep moving and improving.
David Tepera: davidtepera@yahoo.com.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.