There’s no secret, as we get older, we lose our physical strength. That’s why we are in awe of older athletes competing at a pro level.
Remember professional hockey player Gordie Howe? He played 32 seasons, had numerous record-breaking stats and played until he was 52 years old.
All you youngins need to google search Jack LaLanne. He was known as the Godfather of Fitness. LaLanne spent his entire adult life preaching the benefits of health and fitness.
He actually opened the first health club in the nation. LaLanne had many crazy stats as an older man, but one example was in 1984, at the age of 70, handcuffed, shackled, and fighting strong winds and currents, he towed 10 rowboats, one with several guests, for one whole mile.
LaLanne lived to be 96 years old and even performed his daily exercises the day before his death.
I know, I’m not even close to the same playing field as the men I just wrote about, but Tina and I take pride knowing, as a couple, we are the oldest professional physique champions in the greater Houston area.
I’m turning 58 in a couple of weeks and received my pro status at the ripe ol’ age of 55. We don’t just compete, we win!
Now, what about you? I know as you age, you feel muscles and energy slipping away. I’m telling you, don’t accept it. Yes, Father Time and gravity wins in the end, but you can still have an energetic and vital life to the end. It’s what we take pride in for all our clients.
Today is your opportunity to start setting new physical goals. What are yours?
Sixty-nine-year-old Greg wanted to surf again, so within a few months of proper weight training, he surfed Hawaii for the first time in 15 years.
Don’t let others be your role model. Be the person you inspire to be. My nephew Logan never exercised his entire life and is planning his first half-marathon. I told him that with each step, he will set a new personal record, so don’t even think of quitting until you cross the finish line.
I hope all this makes sense to you. It doesn’t matter what age or gender, we all have a strong level of determination deep within us. Once you get into motion, determination will rise to the top to accomplish any goal put upon it.
Today, would had been my son’s 30th birthday. From all his family and friends, happy heavenly birthday Army Specialist Dustin Ray Tepera.
Until next week, keep moving and improving.
