If you ever pay attention to the statistics of professional athletes, you will notice they typically have more failures than successes.
For example; if a baseball player’s batting average is better than .300, then he’s doing well. That means he is hitting the ball three out of 10 at-bats. So, obviously, he’s striking out more than hitting, but those three hits made an impact.
Right now, the biggest sport being played is FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. There are a lot of people who struggle watching soccer because of the low scores. This is because of continual failures throughout the entire game.
The USA team beat Iran 1-0 in order to advance the next round. How many times did both teams drive the ball down the field only to have the opponent steal the ball back? The entire game was a series of failures with USA winning by scoring only one point.
Just know, professional soccer games are 90 minutes long with a halftime. But, with accumulated stoppages, the game will last around three hours. So, think about sitting around for three hours for only one goal? Obviously, there were plenty more failures than successes.
Now, how many times have you failed this year? The year is almost over, and where have your failures landed you? If you’re giving life your best, then failure should have you sitting in a better position.
Have you ever tried to start your own business? You can ask every successful business owner, and they’ll give you a list of failures during their journey. Also, possible failures still exist, but because of experience, they can be handled properly.
How many diet and exercise programs have you failed? New Years is around the corner, and you’re getting ready to start another one. The only way it will succeed is if you learned lessons from previous failures.
Just know, your whole life has been nothing but continual failures. How many years did you study for an education? Did you ever try to learn an instrument? What about sports and athletics?
To succeed and be good at anything takes time, practice, dedication and plenty of failures.
Hopefully, I’m making sense to you today because if you don’t like where you are in life, then it’s time for more failures.
Now, quit sitting on the bench and hoping success will fall in your lap. It’s time for you to create and build your own productive life. All you got to do is get out there and fail.
