I once read the three simple rules of life, then I studied how it applied to me. Today, I want you to apply them in order to gain personal success.
One: “If you do not go after what you want, you’ll never have it.”
If you can have something, what will it take to obtain it? If you want to be a starter on the team, are you putting in the extra work to better your skills? Find your weaknesses, work them through exhaustion, and take yourself to a whole new level.
It’s countless how many times I hear from people about wanting to losing weight. I always ask “how bad do you really want it and what’s stopping you?”.
Two: “If you do not ask, the answer will always be ‘no.’”
What’s keeping you from asking? We all are scared to get out of our comfort zone to ask for what we want. There’s no time to be passive when you need to stand up for yourself. Quit letting others take what you need in order to better yourself. Step up and ask for what you want. So what if the answer is no. It might not be your time, but you’ll never know unless you ask.
Three: “If you do not step forward, you will always be in the same place.”
Do you want the supervising position that just opened up? Have you proven your worth, and now it’s time for a raise? Maybe, you should ask to take on additional projects. This will definitely get the attention needed. Just give them your best.
As simple as that sounds, it’s so true in all areas of life. The only thing that ever prevents you from accomplishments is you.
It’s you that has complete control of your life. It’s you who determines what you eat in order to lose weight, exercise, get the job, find religion, get out of a bad relationship, and so much more.
When is enough enough? Why stay stagnant? If you’re unhappy, do something about it — now. You have that control. Don’t let others keep you down. You’re better than that. You are unique and was made that way in order to bring something special to all of us.
So, now, this is your day to apply these three simple rules of life and make a change to be the person you were born to be.
Until next week, keep moving and improving.
