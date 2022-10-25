If you are observant, you’ll notice that when people are on top, others will find ways to put them down.

This world is full of internet bullies because they don’t have the drive or ambition to better themselves. Really, it comes down to just plain laziness. So, for all you successful people, let the hate slide off like hot butter in a Teflon pan.

David Tepera: davidtepera@yahoo.com.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription