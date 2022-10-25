If you are observant, you’ll notice that when people are on top, others will find ways to put them down.
This world is full of internet bullies because they don’t have the drive or ambition to better themselves. Really, it comes down to just plain laziness. So, for all you successful people, let the hate slide off like hot butter in a Teflon pan.
Being in the health and fitness industry and as professional athletes, we’ve seen plenty of jealous people try to point fingers and make excuses for others’ accomplishments.
Never let people bring you down. The best response is no response. Don’t say a word, stay in your lane, and stay focused on goals. Remember, nothing can stick to you unless you let it.
Keep losing the weight, and continue your plan of exercising and eating healthy. Be proud and feel good about yourself because you’ve separated from the new norm of obesity.
Also, there are those in higher power and in decision making positions. People will challenge you and try to take you down. Stand your ground and principles, and let the negativity roll off your shoulders.
Right now, life expectancy in America is 79 years of age. Most people work until retiring around 70. This means, you only have nine years left of living, and are probably so out of shape, you can’t enjoy it.
It’s time to start living now. Don’t worry about what others think — take vacations, splurge on yourself, go to nice restaurants and maybe some dancing. I don’t know what’s all out there, but there is something you want to do, so do it!
Look, this is your life. There’s no dress rehearsal. Each day gone is a day lost. Nothing is more valuable to you than your time. As we get older, we realize our time is moving fast and we start feeling the aches and pains of our experiences. This doesn’t mean to start throwing in the towel. No, it’s our wakeup call to start living.
There’s no more time for excuses. I don’t care of your age, medical condition or finances. Get off the couch and get excited about your new life.
You are now the role model and inspiration for friends and family. You have taken your life back and letting all the hate talk roll off because your skin is thick and made of Teflon.
