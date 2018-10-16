Do you really enjoy the sport you’re playing? Do you look forward going to work each day? Do you really want to spend the rest of your life with the person you’re dating?
If you answered “yes” to any of those questions, then I’m truly excited for you. But, if you answered “no”, then it’s time to reflect, refuel and refocus.
When my kids were small, I did my best to expose them to as many sports as possible. They were playing up to 3-4 different sports per year, but would always take summers off. The kids and dad needed a break.
During that time, I let them determine which sport was their passion. My goal was to prepare them for high school to which they could excel and love the game. I never pushed them in the direction I preferred.
If you’ve raised your kids through youth sports, I’m sure we can all agree, there’s that parent pushing their kid and taking all the fun out of it.
Now don’t misunderstand me, most parents push their kids so they’ll learn to be successful, including the hard work to get there. But, we all know the parent living through their kid’s athletic ability because they are hiding behind their lack of.
Whose dream job are you working? Was this your path or the job your parents or spouse pushed you into?
I understand we must pay the bills, but why be miserable all day every day? It’s your life and you have control of it, so reflect, refuel, refocus, and go after that dream job.
I spent 20 years in the medical industry, and the last year was absolutely miserable due to new management. It was making me depressed, so I put a plan together and started my own business at the age of 56.
Why are you wasting life with someone you don’t really care for? Is it for convenience, or are you someone who can’t be independent?
It’s not fair to them or you because you’re preventing both of you from finding true love. Don’t just settle for anyone. Get out in this amazing world, volunteer, and you’ll meet someone with common interests.
So, if you’re not happy with your current status in any aspect of life, then today is your day to turn it all around. It’s time to reflect, refuel and refocus.
Until next week, keep moving and improving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.