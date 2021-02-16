When my wife, Tina, and I wanted to start our own business, so we researched various types of venues. We came across many opportunities, but it just wasn’t quite the right fit for us.
This was all happening during the time we were competing in multiple bodybuilding shows. It was interesting because as we were trying to find our niche, it was common for strangers to approach us asking for diet and exercise guidance.
We soon realized many people needed help because there’s plenty of misinformation out there. One of the biggest attractions that brought people to us was because of our age. Remember, I’m going on 60 years of age and became a pro athlete at the age of 55.
So, the Ageless Muscle brand started and we bought our first fitness center. Now, not only do we change our clients’ lives, but people all across the country reach out to us for training and diet tips. Bottom line, we found our calling, including a way to make a living doing it.
Of course, for me personally, my biggest passion is being an inspiring columnist, book author and guest speaker to groups and corporations across the country.
OK, now, what’s your passion? What do you truly love to do? Are you good at cooking, baking, styling hair, building things and so on? What gives you the most pleasure and self-reward?
If your passion helps improves people’s lives, there’s a niche for you. I know plenty of successful people who started their own business. At first, they offered their services for free or the cost would only cover supplies. If you’re good at it, plus you conduct yourself as a professional, business will come to you.
I’m not saying you don’t need to do this, but we never paid for marketing. Our business is booming, and it all came from word-of-mouth and social media. People need to know you’re available, and that your work is exceptional.
Look, we all have a special talent of some sort. Sometimes, it takes growing, maturing and life experiences to find yours.
So, if you’re not happy with the daily work grind, dig into your passion, find your calling and change your life forever.
Until next week, keep moving and improving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.