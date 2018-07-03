For the past 30 years, I’ve been getting haircuts at Martin’s Barber Shop in League City. Martin is an exceptional barber, but was on vacation the week of my physique competition.
What’s important for all body builders and physique competitors is to not have any body hair due to a specialized competition spray tan. The tan is very gooey and won’t stick to any hair. I was in desperate need to have what little hair on my back removed. Martin always helped.
Well, I thought it was a non-issue and tried another men’s barber shop, but was told they didn’t shave backs. I called four other local shops and was told the same thing. One shop laughed at me and hung up. Now, I was frustrated and mumbling some questionable words to myself.
Then, my phone rang, and the gentleman on the other end asked if I had just called his shop requesting a shave? I told him yes and explained my situation.
He told me his name was Chase, he’d never been asked or shaved back hair, but told me “money is money, so come on in.”
Chase was a young man in his mid-20s with tattoos from his fingers to his neck, sporting a straight brimmed cap. He seemed intimidating, but was very polite and had a cool look.
There was another man sitting in the chair as Chase trimmed his beard. I sat and studied Chase as he professionally, respectfully and with precision, gave an impressive shave.
At that moment, I knew something was special about Chase, and I wanted a whole new look. I walked out looking years younger and feeling good about myself. Believe me, Chase got a big fat tip because he was the only one willing to come to my rescue.
Recently, I met Chase for breakfast because I wanted to hear his life story. Chase had a rough past of self destruction, but overcame all the obstacles years ago. He turned his life around, became an impressive barber and has a baby on the way.
Also know, while I was in his shop, a young man came in excited about getting into barber school because Chase helped him.
I believe most of us have checkered pasts or are a little ashamed of immature decisions at an early age. Chase is a self-made man and has not only changed his life, but is continuing to help others.
If you’re in the League City area, Chase cuts hair in a shop off I-45. For the first five callers (281-662-0682), your cuts are free because I’ve already paid for them. All I’m asking is to leave a good tip for a good guy who came to my rescue.
Until next week, keep moving and improving.
