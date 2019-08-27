Recently, I was a guest for a small group of leaders. I asked each one to name a few expensive items they once thought had value, but it really wasn’t what was expected. People were naming motorcycles, boats, jewelry and so on.
My purpose was to lead them to the most important question: “What do we all possess that’s most important?” After a few thoughts from the group, I proceeded to explain the importance of “time.”
Our whole lives are based on a time scale. We are on this Earth for only a certain amount of time. Some more than others, so how do you spend yours?
I always explain to our clients during the first consultation of how Ageless Muscle values their time. Our training sessions typically only last 40-45 minutes because most people have busy lives. We are not going to waste time by unnecessary conversation while on the clock. You’re going to come into the gym, hit the weights, accomplish your goals, and go back to your family or work schedule.
We must all recognize when people are helping us or doing for others. It’s the value of their time that means the most. It’s good that people give money and certain needed items to charity, but your time of volunteering is what’s special.
How many of you are waiting for your kids to grow up before starting an exercise program? Are you waiting for retirement to take the ultimate vacation? If you’re in a bad relationship, why are you still there?
When’s the last time you visited a relative or more important — your parents?
Until about a month ago, our company was involved in meal prep. We would cook Saturday evenings and all day on Sunday making about 200 meals for clients.
After about eight months of no days off, I finally told my family, we’re done with this part of the business. It was not worth the time because we were in a position to never see our families.
We had lost the value of time. I wanted our lives back. It was the best business and personal decision to date.
Since then, we have been visiting family each weekend and developing stronger relationships.
Look, I understand timing is important, but sometimes, you shouldn’t wait because you’ll just keep pushing the time frame further down the road. Of course, it’s never too late, but take a realistic look at your life and find a way to make it happen now.
Until next week, keep moving and improving.
