While in college, I trained and competed in my first triathlon. As a former water polo player and competitive swimmer, the swimming portion came easy. I was a decent runner, so keeping up with the pack was doable.
Now, where I lost all opportunity of winning was during the 50-mile biking event. Being a poor college kid in the 1980s, my bicycle was bought at a garage sale for only $50. At that time, I didn’t understand the importance of a quality bike in order to compete.
Since the biking event was last, most of the strong competitors flew by while leaving me in the dust — as my chain made horrible rattling noises.
It was at that moment I realized, that if I want to truly compete as a triathlete, then I would need to invest and upgrade my bike.
This experience followed me into my adult life and career. There’s been times where I felt stagnant and not getting ahead. I knew the only way to make another leap forward was to improve me personally.
How about you? Do you feel stuck-in-a-rut? You fight the daily grind, but you just can’t seem to catch a break.
Just like me, this is your wake-up call. It’s time to make an upgrade. This could pertain to night school, changing your social circle, seeking religion, joining a gym or a help group. The list is endless according to your situation.
Now, notice I didn’t refer to anything materialistic when it’s about upgrade.
We all prefer to fly below the radar so no one takes notice, but maybe it’s time to step out of your comfort zone and focus on you.
We are fortunate to live in a country with countless opportunities and unlimited resources. A good friend of mine is in her late 50s, and just went back to school to work on a PhD.
Forget what other’s think. This is your life, so take back control. We all know our weaknesses, so get out there to overcome them. That’s the beauty and reward of success, it takes hard work and perseverance.
It’s in you. You’re smarter than you give yourself credit for. Find a way, and make this the day to upgrade your life.
Until next week, keep moving and improving.
