When people come to our gym with hopes of changing their lives, we make them understand that reaching physical goals takes time. It took years to get out of shape, so don’t expect results overnight. Together, we will get your quality of life back, but remember, it’s a marathon, not a sprint.
Just stick to the program and stay consistent and you’ll be amazed that at any age or medical condition, you’ll get back to enjoying life again.
We help people understand that each training session doesn’t get easier, it gets better. For those of you who are older or have physical limitations, make sure your trainer or training programs are stimulating the body, not annihilating.
There are plenty of gyms and trainers to choose from, so do your homework and find the best fit for your needs.
After one of my guest speaking appearances, a man challenged me about Usain Bolt being the fastest sprinter in the world. He was letting me know that sometimes a sprint can change your life instead of a marathon.
Even though this gentleman was correct with the statistic, there was an important aspect he needed to understand. Yes, Bolt is the fastest human in the world with record holdings in the 100- and 200-meter runs. But, if you research Bolt, he explains how it took four years of training to be able to sprint 100 meters in 9.58 seconds.
So really, his sprint was a marathon in order to be the best in the world. Where would you be if you trained hard for four years?
Look, your whole life is a marathon. What experiences did you learn from your childhood? It doesn’t matter how good or bad your situation was, it comes down to how, as an adult, you respond to it.
Every failure taught us a lesson to be stronger. How many times have you been knocked down? That number should equal how many times you got back up — plus one.
The marathon that life gives us is not a straight and easy path. How many hills have you climbed? It’s difficult to be the king of the mountain when life wants to throw you down the hill.
When running a marathon, there are so many obstacles along the way, but that’s the beauty of crossing the finish line because you conquered everything in your path.
Now, shut your laptops and get up. Your race is nowhere from being over. Step over the road blocks, and bust through obstacles because life is a marathon, not a sprint.
I’d like to wish everyone a happy Thanksgiving Holiday, so spread love and give a hug.
